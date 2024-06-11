YouTuber Ben Potter, a.k.a. Comicstorian, Dead at 40

YouTube star Ben Potter, better known as Comicstorian, has died at age 40 following an "unfortunate accident."

His wife Nathalie shared the tragic news on Twitter/X on Monday (June 10).

"Two days ago, on June 8th, my husband, Ben Potter, passed away in an unfortunate accident," she revealed.

"To many of you, he was Comicstorian, voicing stories from across multiple different mediums. To his loved ones, he was one of the best and most supportive individuals anyone could ask for. As a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, or even just a stranger, Ben was loving and genuine," she continued.

"He would do his best to make everyone laugh and make sure they were okay. He was our rock and he'd reassure his loved ones whenever they needed it," she said.

Nathalie said that Ben was her "world" and asked for privacy as she and his friends and family members grieve his death.

She also noted that "preserving everything he's built" is her top priority.

The beloved YouTube creator amassed over three million subscribers on the platform thanks to his audio dramas of comic books and commentary on popular DC and Marvel stories.

"His channel was one of his greatest accomplishments, and while we all need our time to mourn him, I know he wouldn't want it to end like this," Nathalie went on.

"Ben spent over 10 years spreading his love and appreciation for his hobbies. It was through his love of exciting stories and well written characters that got him started on YouTube," she said.

"The team and I want to keep that going. To honor him by continuing to tell great stories by great people, as well as to keep the memory of our very own superhero alive. We supported each other on everything we wanted to do and I'm not about to stop now," she concluded.

Fans shared their heartbreak and condolences on social media after hearing the news.

"Heartbreaking. A true, great, insightful, pioneering ambassador and voice for comics—and a kind, cool nerd who was awesome to talk to about anything," one person tweeted.

"Completely Stunned and deeply saddened to hear this. Benny’s love for comics was infectious and amazing to be around. My sincere condolences to his family," someone else wrote.

"There are no words that can truly describe how devastating this loss is. Ben was my favorite YouTuber, my most chaotic coworker, my mentor, and one of the best friends I have ever had. I will carry @Comicstorian with me forever," his friend and co-host Hassan Khadair tweeted.