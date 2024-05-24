‘Super Size Me’ Star Morgan Spurlock Dead at 53

Morgan Spurlock has died. He was 53.

His death was announced in a statement from his brother Craig.

"It was a sad day, as we said goodbye to my brother Morgan. Morgan gave so much through his art, ideas and generosity. Today the world has lost a true creative genius and a special man. I am so proud to have worked together with him," the statement read via NBC.

His cause of death is listed as complications from cancer. Spurlock is survived by his sons Laken and Kallen; his mother Phyllis; his father Ben; brothers Craig and Barry; and his former wives Alexandra Jamieson and Sara Bernstein. Memorial service arrangements are said to be announced soon.

Spurlock was best known for his role in the 2004 documentary film Super Size Me. The film focused on him recording himself over a month where he ate nothing but McDonalds to show the effects it can have on the body.

The film would go on to be nominated for an Oscar at the 77th Academy Awards in 2005 where it scooped up a nomination for best documentary feature.

Outside of his work on Super Size Me, Spurlock was known to be on television too. He created the show 30 Days, which was an FX show that focused on people as they experimented with crash-course lifestyle. He also made shows for Hulu and CNN. Notably, he also directed the One Direction: This Is Us film as well.