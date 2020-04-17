Zac Efron’s ‘Disney Family Singalong’ Appearance Was a Bit of a Letdown for ‘High School Musical’ Fans

Zac Efron's Disney Family Singalong appearance disappointed a lot of High School Musical fans.

Earlier this week, it was revealed the entire cast of the beloved Disney Channel movie was going to reunite for the first time in years. It was the reunion so many had been waiting for, but fans were let down when they found out Efron's involvement wasn't exactly what they thought it was going to be.

Yes, the actor made an appearance on Thursday night's (April 16) Disney Family Singalong, but it was only to introduce his former co-stars — Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman — as they reunited to sing the iconic track "We're All in This Together."

"Hi, everyone. I hope that you’re safe and that you’re healthy and that you’re doing as well as possible during these unprecedented times,” Efron said. "It’s my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical performance by some of my oldest friends and some new ones. I hope that you enjoy, and remember, we are all in this together."

You can check out the High School Musical cast's Disney Family Singalong performance, below:

HSM director Kenny Ortega previously told Deadline that Efron "immediately jumped in" at the change to join his castmates.

"We couldn’t reach Zac until late but when we did, he immediately jumped in, of course,” he explained. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you’ll see it in their spirit and the way they come together from their homes."

However, due to scheduling issues, he couldn’t perform and only was able to tape the intro. It’s safe to say fans felt a little cheated when Efron didn't sing — and they shared their disappointed reactions via Twitter.

The one-hour Disney Family Singalong featured a star-studded lineup including Ariana Grande (who covered "I Won't Say I'm In Love" from Hercules), Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé, who made a surprise appearance to sing a stunning rendition of "When You Wish Upon a Star" from Pinocchio.