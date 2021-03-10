Zayn Cursed Out the Grammy Awards on Twitter

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Zayn's Grammys rant, Bruno Mars' award show plea and more, below.

Zayn Malik Is Angry at the Grammys

Zayn Malik cursed out the Grammys on Twitter. "F--k the grammys and everyone associated," he tweeted, adding that "unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary."

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Really Want to Perform at the Grammys

Silk Sonic, the music duo made up of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, are practically begging to perform at the Grammys this year. See below:

Twitter CEO Selling His First Tweet for $2.5 Million

Jack Dorsey is selling his first-ever tweet for $2.5 million. The tweet is from 2006 and says "just setting up my twttr." Right now, the highest bid has been made by Sina Estavi, the CEO of Bridge Oracle. (via People)

No More Kiss Cam for This NBA Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks have done away with the infamous "Kiss Cam" and are starting a new, COVID-conscious "Hand Sanitizer Cam" where fans put their hands out and get squirted with a giant hand sanitizer bottle. (via CleanLink)

Louis Tomlinson Working on His Own Music Management Company

Former One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson announced that he is planning on creating his own music management company to help develop new artists.

90 Percent of Young Women Filter Photos Before Posting

A new study shows that 9 in 10 young women use a filter or edit their photos before posting on social media. This often includes evening out skin tone, whitening teeth and sometimes even shaving off weight. (via StudyFinds)

Kanye West's Former Bodyguard To Release 'Explosive' Documentary

Steve Sanulis, Kanye West's former bodyguard, is currently working on an "explosive" documentary film based on his own experiences with the rapper. (via On Air With Ryan Seacrest)

Escaped Convict Caught While Buying Video Game

Clint Butler was serving 17 years for robbery and gun charges in the U.K. when he escaped prison back in November. However, earlier this year he got bored in lock-down and decided to go out and buy a new video game. He was captured by police while buying the game and is now back in prison. (via Sky News)

Eddie Murphy Quit Acting for Several Years

Eddie Murphy recently revealed that he quit acting for a few years due to the amount of Razzies he had received. The annual Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, honor the worst films and performances of the year. (via IndieWire)

Aly & AJ's Next Album Comes After 14 Years



Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka are set to release their new album on May 7. The duo are behind the mega-popular 2007 hit, "Potential Breakup Song." (via People)