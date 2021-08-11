Justin Bieber Leads 2021 MTV VMAs Nominations: See Who’s Nominated
Justin Bieber is the most nominated artist at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
On Wednesday (Aug. 11), MTV announced the nominees for the upcoming VMAs. Bieber managed to secure seven nominations including the coveted Video of the Year and Artist of the Year awards. Megan Thee Stallion is the second most nominated artist with six, the majority of which recognize her smash hit "WAP" alongside Cardi B.
A slew of artists follows Bieber and Megan with 5 apiece. This includes Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and Giveon. Lil Nas X was recognized for his viral track "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)" while Rodrigo was featured for her debut single, "Drivers License."
Voting is now open and fans vote up to twenty times a day through Sept. 3.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12 at New York City's Barclays Center. The awards show will feature new Moonperson trophies that were designed by artist Kehinde Wiley. The awards show will be broadcasted at 8 PM ET on MTV, CW, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land and VH1.
See the full list of 2021 MTV VMAs nominations, below.
Video of the Year
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar” (Starring Justin Bieber)
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
The Weeknd: “Save Your Tears”
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Doja Cat
Justin Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
BTS: “Dynamite”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
Dua Lipa: “Levitating”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License”
Best New Artist
24kGoldn
Giveon
The Kid Laroi
Olivia Rodrigo
Polo G
Saweetie
Push Performance of the Year
Wallows: "Are You Bored Yet?"
Ashnikko: "Daisy"
Saint Jhn: "Gorgeous"
24kGoldn: "Coco"
JC Stewart: "Break My Heart"
Latto: "Sex Lies"
Madison Beer: "Selfish"
The Kid Laroi: "Without You"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Girl in Red: "Serotonin"
Fousheé: "My Slime"
Jxdn: “Think About Me”
Best Collaboration
24kGoldn ft. Iann Dior: “Mood”
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More”
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner”
Best Pop
Ariana Grande: “Positions”
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am”
BTS: “Butter”
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness”
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches”
Olivia Rodrigo: “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes: “Wonder”
Taylor Swift: “Willow”
Best Hip-Hop
Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “WAP”
Drake ft. Lil Durk: “Laugh Now Cry Later”
Lil Baby ft. Megan Thee Stallion: “On Me (remix)”
Moneybagg Yo – “Said Sum”
Polo G: “Rapstar”
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best Rock
Evanescence: “Use My Voice” – BMG
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records
John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
The Killers: “My Own Soul's Warning” – Island
Kings Of Leon: “The Bandit” – RCA Records
Lenny Kravitz: “Raise Vibration” – Roxie Records / BMG
Best Alternative
Bleachers: “Stop Making This Hurt” – RCA Records
Glass Animals: “Heat Waves” – Republic Records
Imagine Dragons: “Follow You” – Kidinakorner / Interscope Records
Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy / Interscope Records
Twenty One Pilots: “Shy Away” – Fueled By Ramen
Willow ft. Travis Barker: “Transparent Soul”
Best Latin
Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez: “Dákiti”
Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar”
Black Eyed Peas and Shakira: “Girl Like Me”
Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: “Un Die (One Day)”
Karol G: “Bichota”
Maluma: “Hawái”
Best R&B
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint Jhn, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown and Young Thug: “Go Crazy”
Giveon: “Heartbreak Anniversary”
H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown: “Come Through”
SZA: “Good Days”
Best K-pop
(G)I-DLE: “Dumdi Dumdi”
Blackpink and Selena Gomez: “Ice Cream”
BTS – “Butter”
Monsta X: “Gambler”
Seventeen: “Ready to love”
Twice: “Alcohol-Free”
Video For Good
Billie Eilish: “Your Power”
Demi Lovato: “Dancing With the Devil”
H.E.R.: “Fight For You”
Kane Brown: “Worldwide Beautiful”
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”
Pharrell Williams ft. Jay-Z: “Entrepreneur”
Best Direction
Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Directed by: Billie Eilish
DJ Khaled ft. Drake: “Popstar (Starring Justin Bieber)” – OVO / We The Best / Epic Records – Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
Taylor Swift: “Willow” – Republic Records – Directed by: Taylor Swift
Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack / Epic Records – Directed by: Travis Scott
Tyler, The Creator: “Lumberjack” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Wolf Haley
Best Cinematography
Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
Billie Eilish: “Therefore I Am” – Darkroom / Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Rob Witt
Foo Fighters: “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez
Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper: “Holy” – RBMG / Def Jam – Cinematography by: Elias Talbot
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth
Lorde: “Solar Power” – LAVA/Republic Records – Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud
Best Art Direction
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer: “Already” – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records – Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos
Ed Sheeran: “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz
Lady Gaga: “911” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Art Direction by: John Richoux
Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Art Haynes
Taylor Swift – “Willow” – Republic Records – Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez
Best Visual Effects
Bella Poarch: “Build a Bitch” – Warner Records – Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova
Coldplay: “Higher Power” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
Doja Cat & The Weeknd – “You Right” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records – Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel
Glass Animals: “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau
Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
P!nk: “All I Know So Far” – RCA Records – Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc
Best Choreography
Ariana Grande – “34+35” – Republic Records – Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson
BTS – “Butter” – Bighit Music – Choreography by: Son Sung with BHM Performance Directing Team
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by: Natricia Bernard
Foo Fighters – “Shame Shame” – Roswell Records / RCA Records – Choreography by: Nina McNeely
Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Marshmello & Halsey – “Be Kind” – Astralwerks / Capitol Records Choreography by: Dani Vitale
Best Editing
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records – Editing by: Troy Charbonnet
BTS: “Butter” – Bighit Music – Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens
Drake: “What's Next” – OVO / Republic Records – Editing by: Noah Kendal
Harry Styles: “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon: “Peaches” – Def Jam
Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa: “Prisoner” – RCA Records
