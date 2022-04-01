Here’s Where BTS, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and More Are Sitting at the 2022 Grammys

The 2022 Grammys are almost here and fans can now get a look at a sneak peek of the seating chart, filled to the brim with celebrities.

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony are set to take place on Sunday (April 3), but the tables have already been set with seating cards ahead of Music's Biggest Night.

H.E.R. and Olivia Rodrigo will be seated next to each other at the same table with Doja Cat and Saweetie behind them. Meanwhile, Ariana Grande will be seated in front of country superstars Carrie Underwood and Chris Stapleton, who are at the same table. Fellow country crooner Keith Urban will be rubbing shoulders with Lady Gaga.

Brother-sister duo Finneas and Billie Eilish will have a table of their own. Meanwhile, West Side Story star Rachel Zegler and Leslie Odom Jr. are seated nearby each other.

As for BTS, the superstar group will be front and center, which is fitting since they are performing during the telecast.

See the full Grammys seating chart tour from Stage Right Secrets, below.

Numerous artists and bands who are seated closer to the stage will be performing. These include: Silk Sonic, John Legend, Underwood, J Balvin with Maria Becerra, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Eilish, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Nas, Olivia Rodrigo and Stapleton.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will be held in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will air at 5:30PM ET/4:30PM CT. The Grammys telecast will air at 8PM ET/7PM CT and conclude around 11:30PM ET/10:30PM CT.