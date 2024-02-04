2024 Grammy Awards Seating Chart Revealed

Wondering where Taylor Swift is sitting at the 2024 Grammy Awards? We've got you covered.

The 2024 Grammys will take place in Los Angeles Sunday (Feb. 4). The main CBS telecast will air live from inside the Crypto.com Arena with stars sitting shoulder to shoulder in a table format.

Troye Sivan and Kylie Minogue will be seated at a table in front of Miley Cyrus. Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey, who share producer Jack Antonoff, will be seated next to each other near country crooner Luke Combs.

Brother and sister duo Finneas and Billie Eilish will have a table of their own.

READ MORE: See the Full List of 2024 Grammy Awards Winners

Nominees Dua Lipa and Maluma will be seated side-by-side while icons Stevie Wonder and Gladys Knight will be seated next to each other.

Olivia Rodrigo and Lenny Kravitz will share a table, while pesenter Meryl Streep will sit alongside nominees Ed Sheeran and Mark Ronson.

Fellow presenter Oprah Winfrey will be seated next to Gayle King and artist Fantasia.

Watch the full 2024 Grammys seating card tour, below.

The 2024 Grammy Awards will air at 8PM ET via CBS, the CBS app and Paramount+, and will later be available to watch on demand via the Paramount+ app.

The Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will be held at the Peacock Theater at 12:30PM PT. Fans can watch the pre-ceremony, where the majority of awards are given out, by visiting Grammy.com or the Grammys' official YouTube channel.

Grammy nominee Trevor Noah will host this year's telecast for the fourth consecutive year. The comedian also serves as a co-producer for the show.

Artists had to release their work between Oct. 1, 2022 and Sept. 15, 2023 in order to be eligible for this year's awards.

SZA tops this year's nominations with nine followed by Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monet and Serban Ghenea with seven each. Jack Antonoff, Jon Baptiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift are tied with six nominations apiece.

See the full list of 2024 Grammys nominees and categories.