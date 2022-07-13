An adorable toddler with the purest intentions has the internet squealing with laughter after mistaking GAYLE's hit single "ABCDEFU" for the actual alphabet.

In a hysterical misinterpretation shared on TikTok, 3-year-old Evie Fritcher sits quietly as her mom encourages her to "tell me your ABCs, go!"

Without hesitation, the angel-faced little girl launches into the song.

"A-B-C-D-E-F-U and your mom, and your sister, and job," she sings sweetly.

Believing she nailed her performance, the video clip ends with a close-up of the Evie's grin as she looks at her mom, waiting for validation.

Watch below:

The video posted by the @MamaVibesOfficial account has so far garnered over 2 million views. Naturally, the comments section is jam-packed with tickled-pink viewers.

"This was my daughter, until I had to tell her that version is for parents and not the kids. Now it's ABCDEFGHI! Love you still," one TikTok user wrote.

"Can you imagine if she actually stood up in class and read it like this?" another joked.

Unfortunately, it's a lesson one frustrated teacher has learned at school.

"Had arguments with multiple grade one students about the correct alphabet because of this song," a TikTok user claiming to be a teacher commented.

GAYLE fans are already pre-saving the artist's next song, "FMK," which the singer has been teasing on social media

Listen below:

GAYLE recently announced her 20-date North American fall tour.

Kicking off Oct. 8 in Oklahoma City, GAYLE will be hitting the road on her Avoiding College Tour, which runs through mid-November.

Tickets to GAYLE's Avoiding College Tour go on sale July 15. Get tickets here on StubHub.

Check out GAYLE's Aoiding College Tour dates, below:

October:

8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

9 – Dallas, TX – The Cambridge Room

13 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

14 – Las Vegas, NV – 24 Oxford

19 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

21 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

25 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

26 – Seattle, WA – Nuemos

27 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

30 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

November:

1 – St. Paul, MN – Amsterdam Bar & Hall

2 – Madison, WI – Majestic Theatre

3 – Detroit, MI – El Club

5 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

7 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

9 – Orlando, FL – The Social

10 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

11 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room