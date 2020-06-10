Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Kendall Jenner's love life, Adidas' new vegan shoe campaign and more below!

Abby Lee Miller’s Dance Off Show Canceled Following Racism Allegations

Dance Moms star Abby Lee Miller’s new show Abby’s Virtual Dance Off has been canceled after previous cast members revealed that Miller was racist towards them. Adriana Smith described the negative experiences she and her daughter had throughout their time on the show. Miller allegedly claimed Smith was from the “hood” and that she could not count, among other awful things.

Camille Bridges also claimed Miller discriminated against her daughter and did not acknowledge Black choreographers. Miller apologized publicly, but Smith has not accepted her apology because she believes it is not genuine.

Miller’s new show was intended to be an at-home competition series with 12 episodes and was supposed to air this summer. (via Cosmopolitan)

Kendall Jenner’s Nobu Date With Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner’s dating life is still a hot topic. The model was recently seen with NBA Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker, which has sparked dating rumors between the two. The couple went out to dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California this past Monday. (via TMZ)



Study Shows Music Has Helped Americans Get Through Quarantine

During the pandemic, it has been hard to find things to help people get through everyday life. 81% of Americans say that music has been their coping mechanism throughout the self isolation period. In fact, some Americans have been listening to an extra 38 minutes of music per day. Another 58% say that music has helped them adapt to stay-at-home orders. (via People)

Elton John Pays for Ex-Fiance's Surgery

Elton John’s ex-fiance Linda Hannon just underwent knee replacement surgery, putting her out of work for five weeks. Hannon and John met in 1968 when John was struggling financially and dealing with alcohol habits, and Hannon helped pay the majority of John’s bills during that time. When Hannon knew she was going to have to be out of work for such a long time, she contacted John, who was delighted to help and pay her back. (via Page Six)

Adidas Makes Two Popular Shoes Totally Vegan

Adidas is launching a line of sneakers called “Our Icons Go Vegan.” Two of their most popular shoes, the Samba and the Continental 80, have been transformed using recycled polyester material rather than animal materials. The removal of animal materials is monumental because now vegans are able to wear these Adidas designs. (via PST)

Lollapalooza Goes Virtual Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Lollapalooza, a Chicago music festival originally scheduled for the end of July, has been cancelled. However, they are moving the festival online. Performances will include Chicago performers and some never-before-seen archival footage from the festival.

Dunkin Offers College Classes, Employs 25,000 Workers

After months of lockdown during which more than a million Americans filed for unemployment, Dunkin Donuts is preparing to hire around 25,000 workers for counter and manager positions. The franchise is also encouraging diversity and inclusion among all restaurants. Dunkin will also partner with Southern New Hampshire University to offer lower cost college classes to its employees. (via NY Post)

Bachelor Nation Wants ABC To Cast a Black Bachelor

Many fans and previous stars of the Bachelor franchise are petitioning for ABC to cast an African American man for Season 25. Out of the 24 seasons of The Bachelor and 16 seasons of The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay has been the only black lead. The petition also asks for ABC to feature at least 35% people of color; to support them; give them equal screen time; and to hire more people of color in production, filming, casting and all aspects of the television show. Bachelor stars such as Lindsay, Tyler Cameron, Nick Viall and more have signed and shared the petition with their followers. (via JustJared)