Is This New Airline Discriminating Against Cats?

Are you a dog person or a cat person? Most of us have asked this question or been asked this question and for the most part, you're either one or the other. So what are you?

I'm a dog person so it's cool that this new charter airline for dogs isn't about cats. I'm okay with that discrimination so to speak, no offense.

It's called Bark Air and it's the first of it's kind that just took to the skies almost completely sold out through June according to The Hill. So all aboard this Gulfstream G5 jet.

According to The Hill, Bark Air is all about the dogs as you foot the bill for your flight with your furry four-legged friend starting at around $6,000. If you plan to fly out of the country with Fido then your ticket will start at around $8,000.

Each ticket includes one human and one dog and this video I've attached below is everything.

The reason for this high price tag is these are charter flights basically like flying private.

On the travel day, dogs and their people will arrive at the airport 1 hour before the flight for a simple, efficient check-in process and security screening – no crates, no stressful lines. A highly skilled BARK Air concierge will welcome all pups and help them settle in to their experience through socialization at the gate and dog-centric cabin preparation.

According to Bark Air, costs will eventually come down as demand increases so there's good news for most of us who would love to fly with our doggo without relegating them to cargo or leaving them at home.

According to Bark Air, there are pheromones, music, and warm lavender scented refreshment towels to help calm the pups. By the way, there's no size restriction for our canine pets either.

There's also a 'just in case' bag according to Bark Air with additional calming treats, leashes, and poop bags. The 'white paw service' will add to you and your pups flight similar to first class for humans, too.

Right now all flights are between just the four cities of New York, Los Angeles, London, and Paris with more destinations to come.

