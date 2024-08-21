Late French Actor Wanted His Still-Alive Dog to Be Euthanized, Buried With Him

Late French actor Alain Delon's request to have his living dog euthanized and buried with him has been denied by his family.

According to The Guardian, the actor died on Aug. 18 at the age of 88, his final wish was to have his 10-year-old Belgian Malinois named Loubo put down and laid to rest in his grave.

However, his wishes have been met by protesters and animal rights activists. Because of this, Delon’s daughter, Anouchka, has confirmed that Loubo would not be put down and that the dog would live despite the wishes of its former owner.

"I’ve just had Anouchka Delon on the phone and she has told me that Loubo is part of the family and will be kept. The dog will not be put down," a spokesperson for the Brigitte Bardot Foundation said.

One of the main protesters against Delon's wishes to have the dog buried with him was the SPA, or the French equivalent of the RSPCA.

"The life of an animal should not depend on that of a human. The SPA is happy to take his dog and find it a family," they said of the situation.

The organization went on to add that it was "happy to take his dog and find it a family."

According to the BBC, Delon had this plan in place for some time and previously revealed in 2018 that he wanted to be buried with the dog and that he loved the animal "like a child".

"I’ve had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a special relationship with this one. He misses me when I’m not there. If I die before him I will ask the vet to let us go together. He will inject him so that he dies in my arms," he said.

"I would rather that than knowing that he would let himself die on my grave with so much suffering," Delon shared.

Currently, there is not a law in place in France that stops owners from putting down their pets.