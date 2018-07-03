And Ariana Grande’s Best Song Ever Is…

What's Ariana Grande's most popular song (besides "Popular Song"?). We asked, and you answered.

Late last week, and in honor of the pop star's forthcoming Sweetener album, we tasked PopCrush readers with identifying the best song of Ari's career — whether that track was a single or deep cut. And while dozens of tunes received votes, there were some clear victors.

So, according to our audience, Ariana Grande's best song is...

"Into You"!

Yup, it might come as no surprise — the second single off of Dangerous Woman is a fan-favorite. Released in 2016, "Into You" has got a bass line that could cut through the earth's crust, and ultimately snatched up nearly 15 percent of the votes.

VERY close behind, with 13 percent of votes, was Ari's lead Sweetener single "No Tears Left To Cry."

"Touch It" off of Dangerous Woman and "One Last Time" and "Why Try" off of My Everything rounded out the top five.

Do you agree with the results? Share your reaction in the comments.