When Ariana Grande broke the Internet last Saturday (November 3) with the surprise release of her jam "thank u, next," she confirmed to a fan on Twitter that it was also the title of a corresponding new album.

With the song currently sitting at the top of iTunes, Apple Music and Spotify charts, and a potential tease of the album's tracklist in her just-released video for "breathin" (off her August album Sweetener), fans got to wondering; Is the new album coming this Friday (today)?

Sadly, no. Ariana herself replied to fan asking the question on Twitter, denying the rumors while adding, "we still finishing things up." Don't worry, Ari, we'll be getting our lives to "thank u, next" for awhile.

At least we have further confirmation that there is a new album on the way soon! We're not the only ones loving Ariana's new hit. Justin Bieber Tweeted his love of the song Thursday morning (November 8) writing, "Thank you next is a bop. My favorite song."

We love a man with TASTE!