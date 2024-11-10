Ariana Grande Begs Disney World Not to Get Rid of This Iconic Ride

Ariana Grande sent a passionate plea to Disney World to keep a ride in the name of "historical" preservation.

Grande and her family have been frequent Disney theme park guests at both Disneyland and Disney World. The Wicked co-star shared her open letter to Walt Disney World during an interview on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast. She requested that Disney World not re-theme The Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror in Florida, like its California counterpart, which was re-themed in 2017 after The Walt Disney Company lost the rights to the franchise in the state of California.

Imagineers re-themed the once creepy elevators to Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout, with the same elevator drop style thrill. Grande wanted to preemptively address the company and the ride's legendary status, just in case they were considering changing this version of the "absolute masterpiece."

"I want to speak on the Tower of Terror because I love and respect the Guardians of the Galaxy, of course I do. I think it's a beautiful thing, it's great, it's impressive, it's amazing. I'm a big Baby Groot person. I don't remember much about her, but I love her," Grande began. She shared that it is "not angst, it's dire desperation" that is fueling her attempt to keep the ride in its original form.

"It's real desperation to protect and preserve what is the Tower of Terror," she added. "Perhaps this message comes prematurely, but I would be remiss if I did not reach out with a potential matter of grave concern. In the wake of the most recent alterations that have befallen your historic park in California — yes, I'm referring to the calamitous loss/makeover of the Tower of Terror ride here — I humbly implore you to not follow suit. Please allow the iconic and tremendous Tower of Terror to stand tall, permanently in the name of historical preservation, spooky honor, and good, old-fashioned fun. I hope that you'll consider this humble plea from a passionate fan."

The original ride opened in Hollywood Studios in July 1994 before Disneyland's California Adventure's version opened, followed by France's Walt Disney Studios Park. A different version of the ride that doesn't include The Twilight Zone is in operation at Tokyo DisneySea. At the time of this article's publication, Disney has not announced any plans of closure or re-theming the Orlando ride.