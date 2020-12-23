Ariana Grande fans have a theory that her engagement ring holds a special meaning for the "7 Rings" singer and her family.

The bride-to-be announced her engagement to real estate agent Dalton Gomez through a series of photos, which included snapshots of her stunning ring. Fans noticed that the pearl and gold band looks extremely similar to a ring Grande received from her grandmother that honored her grandfather.

"Nonna had a ring made for me w/ the pearl from grandpa's tie pin," she tweeted back in 2014. "She says he told her in a dream it'd protect me. <3"

Fans also dug up a past tweet from Grande with a tribute to her grandparents. She shared a photo of her grandparents with the same caption as her engagement announcement. "Forever n then some," she wrote back in 2018 and in her post with Gomez.

Grande announced her engagement via Instagram on December 20. Reports suggest that Grande and Gomez began dating in January. The couple went official in May in her "Stuck With U" music video. Since then, the couple has been in quarantine together in Los Angeles.