Meet Ariana Grande’s Friends from Her ‘7 Rings’ Music Video

The moment is finally here! Ariana Grande dropped the music video for her highly-anticipated new single, "7 Rings," late Thursday night (Jan.17)—and yes, it's everything we'd thought it would be and more.

TBH, the best part this video is the fact that Grande got to film it with all of her besties. There's nothing we stan more than strong female friendships and the 25-year-old has some of the best. In case you're wondering who these gals are, we've got you. Their names are Courtney, Alexa, Victoria, Tayla, Njomza and Kaydence.

In December, the singer dished on the meaning and inspiration behind "7 Rings," telling fans the song is about the time she got drunk at Tiffany's and decided to buy herself and her six best friends matching engagement rings.

“‘Twas a pretty rough day in NYC,” she explained on Twitter. “My friends took me to Tiffany’s. We had too much champagne. I bought us all rings. It was very insane and funny. And, on the way back to the [studio], Njomza was like, ‘B---h, this gotta be a song lol.’ So we wrote it that afternoon.”

It's super safe to say Grande and her squad are the true definition of #FriendshipGoals. While we watch the "7 Rings" video on repeat, check out the gallery below and get to know her inner circle.