Ariana Grande Goes Makeup-Free in Rare, Lovely Bare-Faced Selfies

Ariana Grande went makeup-free amid the coronavirus quarantine — and the photos are absolutely gorgeous.

On Thursday (May 14), the Stuck With U hitmaker shared a series of rare selfies via her Instagram Stories sans makeup. In them, Grande is seen sporting her signature high ponytail but ditched her fake eyelashes and foundation to show off her adorable freckles and naturally glowing skin.

"I love my tired lil Tim Burton eyes," she wrote alongside one of her pics.

Ariana Grande, Instagram Stories

"Sleepy nakey eyes," Grande captioned another.

Ariana Grande, Instagram Stories

She also shared one more pic using an Instagram filter with butterflies.

Ariana Grande, Instagram Stories

The pop star's new makeup-free selfies come just a few days after she revealed why she decided to stay away from the spotlight for a little while.

"I stopped doing interviews for a really long time because I felt like whenever I would get into a position where somebody would try to say something for clickbait or twist my words or blah, blah, blah, I would defend myself," Grande told Zane Lowe on Apple Music's At Home series. "And then, people would be like, 'Oh, she’s a diva.'"

She also said she probably won’t be dropping an album during the quarantine, explaining, "I don’t really feel comfortable putting anything out right now. Because other than this, it’s a really tricky time for all of that."