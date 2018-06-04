Following a long line of celebrities who've dared to go bare-faced for magazines, Ariana Grande appears nearly makeup-free on the July cover of British Vogue.

It's a stark contrast from her signature winged liner and high pony tail, seeing the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer with long blonde hair, just a touch of mascara, and a light coat of lipstick.

Inside the issue, Grande also goes bare, getting candid about the devastating bombing that left 22 dead at her Manchester, England concert in 2017, leaving her with symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder.

"It's hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it's a real thing,” she said. “I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well. Time is the biggest thing. I feel like I shouldn't even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn't even say anything. I don't think I'll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”

She went on to discuss her battle with anxiety and her tendency to be a workaholic in spite of it.

"IMy anxiety has anxiety," she continued. "I've always had anxiety. I've never really spoken about it because I thought everyone had it, but when I got home from tour it was the most severe I think it's ever been. Everybody thought I was crazy when I got home and wanted to hit the ground running."

The full British Vogue interview arrives June 8. See the cover and select photos from the spread via Grande's Instagram below.