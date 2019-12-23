Mariah Carey is back with yet another new music video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You," but this one is jam-packed with celebrities including Ariana Grande and Katy Perry.

The video, which was released on Monday (December 23) in celebration of song's 25th anniversary, also features a number of other A-list stars lip-syncing the classic tune. Everyone from Kim Kardashian to Kris Jenner and Snoop Dogg make an appearance, as well as other celebs like Ryan Reynolds, James Corden, Ruby Rose, Jenna Dewan, Normani, Millie Bobby Brown, Diplo, Missy Eliott, Ciara, Chance the Rapper and many, many more.

Even Carey's eight-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe made an appearance, as well as boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, who showed off his killer dance moves in an all-white prince outfit.

Check out the star-studded "All I Want for Christmas Is You" video, below:

Carey celebrated the Christmas tribute by thanking everyone who participated.

"WOW! This is one of the best Christmas gifts I could ever have gotten," she tweeted. "I am so thankful to all of my friends and favorite artists who participated in this video. You brought a huge smile to my face. THANK YOU!"

After the video's release, Carey and Grande also shared a sweet interaction via Twitter after the iconic singer praised the Thank U, Next hitmaker's talent: "I love that you did the ad-libs on the bridge!! Thank you."

Grande quickly responded, tweeting the goat, white heart and sad eyes emojis.