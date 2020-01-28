Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett Sing ‘Victorious Songs’ During Trip to Disneyland

Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett have brought the nostalgia with Victorious singalongs.

The singer and actor recently took a trip to Disneyland together. After the Nickelodeon show ended, the cast remains close friends to this day.

Bennett posted videos of the pair singing "Freak The Freak Out and "All I Want Is Everything" from the iconic television show to his Instagram stories. He even tagged their former co-star Victoria Justice, adding that they wish she was there with them. "@VictoriaJustice, we need you," he wrote.

The pair was spotted on classic Disneyland rides including Space Mountain and Big Thunder Mountain. They even took a spin on the latest Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Ride, "Rise of the Resistance." Grande's parents and brother Frankie were also photographed in the park.

This outing follows a cryptic post from Victorious creator Dan Schneider who shared a photo of Liz Gillies, Grande and himself working on something. During Grande's world tour in November, she held a mini-reunion with Gillies and Bennett at her Atlanta concert. The trio performed and sang along to Victorious hits and appeared during her "thank u, next" number after they both appeared in the music video for the track.

See the videos and photos from their trip, below.