Ariana Grande and Rumored Boyfriend Mikey Foster Spotted on Disneyland Date

It looks like Ariana Grande and rumored boyfriend Mikey Foster are still going strong.

Over the weekend, the two were spotted on what appeared to be a double date with another couple at Disneyland in Los Angeles. In photos obtained by E! News, the "Boyfriend" collaborators were seen walking arm-in-arm.

Sources say they spent about two hours at the amusement park and were seen enjoying rides at the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge-themed area and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. The insider added that Grande stayed very close to Foster during the night and they looked "very attentive and relaxed in each other's company."

The Grammy winner and Social House member first sparked dating rumors last year after he shared a heartfelt birthday tribute to her on his Instagram. "Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer," he wrote. "I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday."

The speculation was further fueled in August 2019 when Grande dropped her "Boyfriend" music video that sees them play jilted lovers who share a steamy kiss. This prompted fans to wonder if something was going on between them.

Then, in September, the pop star's older brother Frankie Grande opened up about his sister’s rumored new man, telling reporters, "I love Mikey, I think he’s a really sweet guy. So talented, so kind and so caring, he’s a great guy."

“We had a double date night the other night, it was a lot of fun," he added before later clarifying on Twitter, "My sister is not in a relationship. Everyone relax. She is very much single."