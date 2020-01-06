Ariana Grande Is Back in the Studio Already

It looks like Ariana Grande is ready to make new music.

Fresh off her record-breaking Sweetener World Tour, the Thank U, Next hitmaker was spotted in the studio again after her friends shared photos via Instagram. Though Grande is not visibly seen in the snaps, she was tagged in an image posted by Mr. Franks, who produced many hit songs from her 2016 Dangerous Woman album.

"Wut just happened @arianagrande," he wrote in his Story.

The pop star's good friend, Njomza, who appeared in the "7 Rings" music video, was also there, as well as Social House and producer Tommy Brown, who captioned his story "Today was super crazy and the energy was wild."

As of right now, it's unclear if Grande is working on a brand new album or a new collaboration, but last week the 26-year-old singer also responded to a fan who asked her if she's already back to work.

"don't get excited about anything for sure lol but i've been in. it's just nice to be home n write n sing," she wrote before following that up with a second tweet and confirming, "please relax nothings coming."

Even if "nothing's coming," something is definitely brewing in the studio.