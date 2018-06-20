See Inside Ariana Grande + Pete Davidson’s $16 Million Apartment (PHOTOS)

Following heavy speculation TMZ reported on Wednesday (June 20) that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson had officially moved in to a ritzy New York apartment.

Their new place, a curved building located in Manhattan's Chelsea neighborhood and designed by late architect Zaha Hadid, cost $16 million, according to the outlet. Its 4,000-square-foot interior includes five bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, a large gym, and a 75-foot skylit pool. Per the rumored unit's listing, a private IMAX theater is also located in the building, though Grande and Davidson certainly don't seem shy about bringing their relationship into the public.

Other amenities featured are a 1361 square-foot terrace with views of the Empire State Building, 10-foot wide motorized windows, and reservable private spa suite with sauna, steam room, whirlpool, cold plunge, waterfall showers, and massage beds. Oh, and apparently Sting lives there too, in case they needed any other incentive to live in this luxury masterpiece.

Over the weekend, the couple — who've all but confirmed their engagement after a few short weeks of dating — were spotted furniture shopping to fill out their new digs. See photos of the apartment below.