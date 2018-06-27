Ariana Grande + Pete Davidson Performing Tandem Evanescence Karaoke Has Killed Me

Bring me to life, indeed. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson spent the night of Grande's 25th birthday belting out some karaoke — more specifically, to that which belongs to the Evanescence catalog.

I'M GOING UNDER ETC.

Tuesday (June 26), Grande uploaded footage across her Instagram stories that found her and her groom-to-be wailing through "Wake Me Up," the band's 2003 hit that eventually earned them a Grammy Award for Best New Artist.

In another clip, Grande handled the key changes in Beyonce's crazy-difficult "Love on Top" like it was no big deal.

"imagine being at a karaoke bar and it’s your turn to sing but you’re going up after ariana grande..." one Twitter fan noted with the collected footage above, while another said "if you play karaoke with Ariana Grande you’re braver than the US marines."

Still, not to be outdone, Davidson also rapped few bars to Eminem's "Superman."

Grande and Davidson hit the town just hours after Davidson left Grande a pair of sugary-sweet birthday messages on Instagram.

"happy birthday to the most precious angel on earth! you’re my favorite person that ever existed :) i love you sm," Davidson wrote in one image, and added in another: "one more for the queen. words can’t express what a real f------ treasure this one is."