Ariana Grande Might Have Low-Key Shaded Pete Davidson at the Grammys

Ariana Grande threw some subtle shade at ex-fiancé Pete Davidson during her 2020 Grammys performance.

In case you missed Sunday night's (January 26) awards show, the 26-year-old pop star totally killed it when she hit the Grammys stage to perform a flawless medley of her hit songs "Imagine," "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next." However, it was the last moment of the performance that had Twitter freaking out.

At the end of her set, Grande took off her engagement ring and placed it onto a box, which fans believe references her relationship with the Saturday Night Live alum and that she's truly over him and moving on.

Take a look at Grande's low-key shade, below:

Grande and Davidson got engaged in 2018 after a whirlwind summer romance. The pair's relationship lasted about six months before they called it quits. At the time, a source told TMZ that "it simply was not the right time for their relationship to take off" following the death of Grande's ex-boyfriend Mac Miller.

During an interview with Vogue in July 2019, Grande also admitted that she hadn't known Davidson all that well before they got engaged. "It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn't know him," she explained at the time.

Meanwhile, others don't think it's a direct dig at Davidson. Instead, they believe taking off the ring symbolized the end of the singer's Thank U, Next era since it began right after the couple called off their engagement. She later returned to the ring after their split and bought her and her six friends diamonds of their own.

Whatever Grande's ring removal meant, we're excited about her next chapter.