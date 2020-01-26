Ariana Grande Slays ‘thank u, next’ Medley Boudoir Performance at 2020 Grammys

Ariana Grande showcased her 2019 smash album thank u, next with a sweeter-than-Sweetener medley performance at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26.

The powerhouse performance began with "imagine," the opening track from the album, backed by a live string orchestra. Accompanied by dancers and following a quick warrobe change, Grande then sang the No. 1 hit "7 rings" in a pink-bathed boudoir set that looked as though it was pulled directly from the track's viral music video. During the performance, Grande's mic feed was briefly cut off for unknown reasons.

Grande then performed the album's smash hit title track, during which she changed the lyric "I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause she grew from the drama" to "I'll be thanking my dad, 'cause he's really awesome." Apparently fighting back tears, the singer finished the performance on a high note.

Ariana Grande was nominated for five awards at the ceremony, including Best Pop Vocal Album (thank u, next), Album of the Year (thank u, next), Record of the Year ("7 rings), Best Pop Solo Performance ("7 rings"), and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance ("boyfriend" [with Social House]).