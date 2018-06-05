Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids Together

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson may have only become Instagram official a week ago, but the couple's not afraid to talk about their future. In Instagram comments.

On Tuesday (June 5), the Saturday Night Live star posted a photo of him and Atlanta actor Brian Tyree Henry with the caption “I’m having his kids.” Grande then responded “I look so good here,” implying that she'd have babies with her new beau. The funny man replied with a series of drooling emojis.

This playful interaction is not the only indicator that things are already getting serious between the two. Over the weekend, Davidson got inked with a couple tattoos that pay tribute to his new lady: her initials "AG" on his thumb and her signature bunny ears on the side of his head, behind his right ear.

That wasn't even Davidson's first time honoring Grande with a tattoo. According to previous reports, the couple already has matching tattoos, as they were recently spotted with a small cloud on their middle fingers.

The couple's intensity is a little shocking, considering Davidson and Grande are fresh out of longterm relationships with Cazzie David and Mac Miller, respectively.