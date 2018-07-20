Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson's wedding might be happening very soon, if this fan theory is correct.

Over the weekend, some long-brewing speculation kicked into high gear when Davidson gifted Grande a very special keepsake: The FDNY badge of his late father, a firefighter who died during the September 11 attacks in 2001. The badge number, 8418, is of particular note, as both Grande and Davidson have 8418 tattoos in honor of Davidson's dad. Clearly it means a lot to them, and Grandson (Pariana? Davande?) shippers are now convinced the couple will get married on August 4, 2018 (or 8/4/18) as tribute.

"I’m going to go ahead and make the prediction that Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson will wed on August 4, 2018," tweeted one fan earlier this month. "8418 was Pete’s late dad’s badge number, and it is clearly significant to both of them. It could also explain the 'rushed' engagement."

And, honestly? It adds up. Yes, that would mean their wedding is only two weeks away, but for a couple that got engaged after barely a month of dating, it's not all that far-fetched. A source told Entertainment Tonight in June that Grande used to dream of a winter wedding as a teen, but things change, and certainly, it seems feasible that she would be open to adjusting her plans for something so personally significant to Davidson.

So, Grande and Davidson fans, stay on high alert for August 4, and keep your eyes peeled for more clues in the meantime.