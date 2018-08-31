Nothing is Sweet(en)er than a first kiss—and Ariana Grande can attest!

On Thursday (August 30), the pop star called into her friend and frequent collaborator Nicki Minaj's Queen Radio show on Apple Music's Beats 1, where she dished on her first smooch with husband-to-be Pete Davidson.

"It was so sick, it was so dope," the singer recalled. "It was so cute, he asked my permission to kiss me.”

When the rapper asked Grande if the kiss was "sensual," the singer shared, "It wasn’t like too naughty of a kiss, but definitely there was so much… you know… in there, you know? It was really sweet, but it was also really sexy.”

Grande told Minaj that she and Davidson "have a lot of fun" together.

"He’s like my best friend," she gushed. "It just gets better every day."

Minaj also revisited the time that Grande visited her studio early in the morning with her beau in tow, where she realized that the two young lovebirds "have the same sense of humor."

"I know with girls like you and me who like the laugh, it’s so important," the Queen star noted.

"We’re like the boy and girl version of each other, except he’s 17 feet tall and I’m four inches tall," Grande joked.

Listen to the entire segment, below: