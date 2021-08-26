Ariana Grande Is Launching Her Own Makeup Line

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Ariana Grande's makeup launch, Lil Nas X's Taco Bell gig and more, below.

Ariana Grande Launching Makeup Line



Ariana Grande is known for her beautiful voice and catchy music. However, she can do more than just sing! It appears the pop star will be coming out with her own makeup line called r.e.m. Stay on the lookout for clues as the singer seems to be dropping hints about the line on her social media accounts. (via Page Six)

Why Kanye West Is Living on a Football Field

Kanye West has yet another DONDA listening party going down today, this time in his home town of Chicago. Apparently the rapper is rebuilding his childhood home in the middle of the Chicago Bears stadium. (via TMZ)

Which Generation Works the Hardest?

Don't let grandma hear this! A recent survey by Open University revealed that 25 percent of 17- to 18 year-olds feel they have had to work harder than previous generations. They did not specify how, but with the newfound stress of finishing high school, applying to colleges, taking out student loans, developing their social networks and landing a job, many feel that living in today's society is more exhausting than previous years. (via StudyFinds)

Lil Nas X and Taco Bell Partner Up



Believe it or not, before he was famous Lil Nas X worked at a Taco Bell in Atlanta. In honor of his pop success, the singer is partnering with the fast food chain to promote his new album Montero. He's making some exciting adjustments to the menu and states that "life has come full circle, I officially work at Taco Bell again." (via Billboard)

Don't Brush Your Teeth Right After Breakfast!

Did you know that you shouldn't brush you teeth after you eat breakfast? An oral health expert from the U.K. is sending social media in a frenzy with this viral video, below:

False Alarm! Police Thought Sex Doll Floating in French Canal Was Dead Body



A couple who were riding their bikes in Briennon, France thought they spotted a lifeless body floating in a canal. Emergency services quickly responded to the call and to their relief, soon realized it was all a big, hilarious misunderstanding: the "body" turned out to be an inflatable sex doll. (via Metro)

Saweetie's Merchandise Surprise

Saweetie's McDonald's collaboration is such a success that the rapper has decided to add a line of merchandise to promote the meal collab. The merch, which will also be available on her website, Icy By Saweetie, will include hoodies, tote bags, t-shirts and more. (via Adweek)

Elton John Back on Billboard Top 100

Elton John scored his first Billboard hit in 21 years this week! The pop legend's collaboration with Dua Lipa has debuted at No. 81 on the Hot 100 chart. (via Billboard)