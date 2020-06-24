Ariana Grande Sends Food Truck and Coffee to Kentucky Voters

Ariana Grande sent food trucks with coffee and tacos to Kentucky voters.

The 26-year-old "Rain On Me" singer sent the deliveries on Tuesday (June 23) to the Kentucky Exposition Center, where people were lined up for blocks waiting to cast their votes for the presidential nominee.

Grande hired local coffee shop Blackbeard Espresso and Latino Food Truck Louisville Tacos to supply those in line with nourishment and caffeine.

"Sent some food and coffee trucks for everyone waiting in line," Grande tweeted alongside a Black Lives Matter post. "Please pull up, enjoy and use your voice today we need [you]."

"When @arianagrande calls you in the 4th quarter, you get up early and get the job done," the Latino Food Truck oweners wrote in an Instagram post.

The business also shared an Instagram Story thanking Grande for her support. "So proud to know you @arianagrande and your heart," they wrote. "Everyone in Kentucky, don't give up and vote! It's your right! Bravo Ari!"

"Love and thank u so much @louisvilletacos," Grande replied. "Wish I could be there with [you] all today!"

See the social media posts, below.