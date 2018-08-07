Here’s How You Can Win a Sleepover With Ariana Grande

"Bed," Nicki Minaj's collaboration with Ariana Grande, has proven to be a bit of a harbinger for the "God Is a Woman" singer — she's gearing up to have a sleepover with some of her most devoted fans.

In a tweet issued on August 6, entertainment personality Zach Sang announced that a #SweetnerSlumberParty would soon take place in Los Angeles. "beautiful humans! retweet if you wanna come to a # sweetenerslumberparty with @aianagrande tmrw night in LA. must be a member of her fan club," he wrote with the message below.

And, Grande generously offered: "there will be popcorn" in addition to more surprises.

So...are we talking "Break Free" dance parties? Karaoke to "Greedy"? With such a dangerous woman as the guest of honor, there's really no saying how things might go down.

Either way, fans are pumped at the idea of catching some Zs with Ari.

"OMFFFFFFF this is the cutest thing I love you so much have the best time I WISH I could be there wow," one replied while another noted "will you fly me over since i’m an international stan?"

Grande's forthcoming album Sweetener is due out on August 17, and she told The Fader earlier this year that it includes some of her most vulnerable tracks to date — some, she'd recorded for previous albums but decided against releasing them until now.

"The thing that makes me feel OK with opening up and finally allowing myself to be vulnerable is that I know [my fans] feel the same feelings. I’ve talked to them about it," she said.