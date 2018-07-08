Is the world ready for a Nicki Minaj and Ariana Grande collective album?

The Queen MC surprised her Barbz with a 24-hour Twitter poll hinting at the chance of a future collaborative album with none other her good gal pal and longtime-collaborator in crime, Grande.

"Y'all, should Ari & I do an album together one day?" Minaj asked her fans via Twitter Saturday night (July 7) along with the survey with three answer choices, from "YASSSSSSSSSSS" to "Hmmmmm" to "OMG YASSSSSSSSS btch tf!" Though it should come as no surprise at all that both approval options dominated more than 84 percent of the vote.

The questionnaire, which has already amassed more than 210,000 votes, arrives on the heels of the pop pair's island-esque music video release for their bedroom banger "Bed." The track is the second single off the 35-year-old rapper's fourth studio album, forthcoming on August 10.

The newest single from Grande and Minaj scores their fifth music collaboration together, and their second duet of 2018.

On June 20, the 25-year-old powerhouse issued her fourth double-team record with Minaj on "The Light Is Coming," a mid-tempo ditty that appears on the artist's upcoming fourth studio record, Sweetener, out August 17, one week after her music partner.

If there's anything history has shown us about the impact of Minaj and Grande's collab canon, it's that, together or apart, these women have the Midas touch.

One glimpse back at their discography will enlighten you of the fact — from their Pinkprint deep cut "Get On Your Knees" (2014) to chart-topping anthems "Bang Bang" (2014) and "Side to Side" (2016).

Case in point, a joint LP between this duo would be nothing less than monumental.