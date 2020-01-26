Ariana Grande Gets Bleeped Twice During Live 2020 Grammys Red Carpet Interview

Wearing an elegant Cinderella-style cloud-gray gown, Ariana Grande floated — and cursed! — her way down the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet Sunday (Jan. 26).

"It's an honor," Ariana Grande told red carpet correspondent Keltie Knight about her thank u, next nominations during their interview.

"We didn't even mean to make this album. It just kind of happened because my friends and I were trying to help ourselves out of a very trying ... and very horrible time and it was kind of an accident."

The rest of Ari's interview got bleeped out, though, after the pop star seemingly let a few curse words fly. Whoops!

"I'm not allowed to say that. I'm sorry. I'm so sorry," she gasped after her potty-mouthed snafu — before accidentally continuing to curse again. LOL.

It's hard to make out what she said, but you can watch the hilarious moment below, and attempt to lip read.