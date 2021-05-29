Did Ariana Grande remove her tattoos?

Some of the “positions” singer’s tattoos appeared to have been covered up in her recent wedding photos from May 15. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the same pieces were absent during her appearance at the iHeartRadio Awards on May 27, where she and The Weeknd performed “Save Your Tears."

The missing ink in question? Two butterflies on her upper arm near her shoulder. She debuted one butterfly tattoo at the 2020 Grammys and later added a second similar design to her arm.

Grande's Pokémon character Eevee was also missing from both her wedding day and performance. The black and white portrait usually sits above her inner elbow. She got the ink in 2019 and wrote on her Instagram at the time, “I’ve wanted this for so long.”

In summer 2018, Grande got a tattoo of the Spirited Away character, Chihiro, inside her right arm, which also appears to have been covered, temporarily or otherwise.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away's plot,” the pop star previously wrote on Instagram. “During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

Another missing tattoo? The Japanese characters for "let's sing," which usually sit above her elbow. Grande got the tattoo in 2019 and used it to tease fans with the promise of new music.

See fan reactions to her seemingly missing ink, below.