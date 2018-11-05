Ex-boyfriends aside, Ariana Grande's got plenty to be grateful for. The pop star's surprise single, "thank u, next," has only been out for less than three days, but it's already a chart-topping success. ("It feels so good to be so young and have this fun and be successful...")

On Sunday (November 4), the empowering break-up-and-glow-up anthem shot to No. 1 on both the Global and the U.S. Spotify Charts, topping the Global Chart with 6.14 million streams as of yesterday and becoming what many claim is the first and only solo female song to top both charts this year.

The track, released late Saturday (November 3), also made major waves on the U.S. Apple Music Streaming Chart, hitting No. 1 and reportedly becoming the first and only pop song of 2018 to reach the top of the chart.

As of Monday morning (November 5), the lead single off Grande's forthcoming fifth studio record, rumored to be called thank u, next, had also made it into the Top 5 of iTunes in the U.S.

In August, Grande broke the Spotify record for female artist with the most debut streams with her fourth album, Sweetener.