Ariana Grande’s ‘thank u, next’ Video Trailer Is Here: WATCH

The trailer for Ariana Grande's "thank u, next" music video is finally here, and it's so fetch.

In the video preview, its cast of confused and hype-fueled high school students – some of whom you may recognize – share their own encounters with the 25-year-old musician in a recreation of a popular Mean Girls scene. Troye Sivan appeared at one point to discuss a real-life rumor, sparked by fans who misheard the lyrics to the song.

"I heard she's a lesbian who's now dating a chick called Aubrey. It's f---ing sick," he said in the clip.

Jonathan Bennett reprised his role as Aaron Samuels for the video, delivering one of his most famous Mean Girls lines about how "sexy" his hair looks pushed back. Stefanie Drummond, who played Bethany Byrd in the film, also stepped back into her role.

"Ariana broke off an engagement, so I found a guy to propose to me and I broke off an engagement," Drummond said in the video.

Mean Girls won't be the only popular film spoofed for the video, according to tweets from the star from set. The "thank u, next" music video is also inspired by Legally Blonde and Bring It On. This particular preview featured none of those characters, however.

A release date hasn't yet been set for the full video. It ends by saying it's "coming soon." Check out the full clip below.