Ariana Grande Is Doing the Best She Can and We Just Want to Hug Her

Oh, Ariana Grande. We just want to hug you.

This poor girl witnessed a horrible terrorist attack during one of her concerts just over a year ago, and less than a month ago lost her ex boyfriend and good friend Mac Miller to an apparent overdose. To say she's been having a rough time would be an understatement.

In a series of tweets on Thursday (September 27), the pop star expressed feelings that had her Arianators worried about her well being. "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls," she wrote in the first post. "i’m so tired pls" she posted next. Next she quoted a tweet from last week, "everything will be okay," and wrote "j f--king k."

As if all those posts weren't concerning enough, she then tweeted "ty for loving me sm i do not deserve it."

YOU DO DESERVE IT, ARI! YOU DO!

One particularly concerned fan apologized to the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer if they did something wrong, and she assured this wasn't her followers' fault.

"ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month," she admitted. "i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better."

Last week, Ariana hinted that she wouldn't be touring on Sweetener any time soon and is taking time to rest and heal. She also recently skipped the Emmys so she could lay low. Right now, self-care is key. Thankfully she has a wonderful support system, including a very thankful fiance, to help her get through this dark time.