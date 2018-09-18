The Emmys proved to be a magical night for winning actors like Rachel Brosnahan and Bill Hader, but for Ariana Grande, it wasn't such a thrill — she and boyfriend Pete Davidson, who were expected to attend the ceremony, decided against going at the last minute because Grande was still in pain.

Grande, whose ex-boyfriend Mac Miler died earlier this month of a reported overdose, chose not to attend, according to a statement, because she was still in mourning.

“Contrary to reports, Ariana will not be attending the Emmys tonight. Pete has also opted to not attend to be with her in New York. Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend," a statement from her team read. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for understanding.”

"i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will," she wrote over video that finds the couple laughing and talking. "i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest."