How Avril Lavigne’s Friendship With Taylor Swift Is Blossoming

Avril Lavigne hasn't ruled out a future collaboration with her new friend Taylor Swift. Their friendship is literally budding and blossoming!

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the "Complicated" singer spoke about the "Lover" singer. Lavigne released her latest record, Love Sux, last month. To celebrate her new release, Swift sent her a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

"It's so sweet! And she's lovely," Lavigne told the outlet. "We sang 'Complicated' up on stage on her tour and then when my album came out she sent flowers and a sweet note saying she was loving the new album."

Lavigne posted photos of the pink, peach and cream flowers along with the sweet note that Swift sent her.

"Avril, Been dancing around my kitchen to your fabulous new album. It's AMAZING, like you," she wrote. "Your forever fan, Taylor."

When asked by the reporter if there could be a collaboration in the future, Lavigne giggled.

"I mean, Taylor's amazing! Anything could happen. I'm down," she responded.

Lavigne later told People that Swift told her that she was a huge fan of her work when she invited her to perform "Complicated" on her 1989 World Tour back in 2015 in San Diego.

"That meant so much to me. She's an incredible artist and songwriter, she's such a sweet person and has accomplished so much," Lavinge said.

She concluded, "From one woman in the music industry to another showing that support... it means a lot. It totally made my day."