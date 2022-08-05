This Adorable Baby Looks Just Like Woody Harrelson and Even the Actor Agrees!

Baby Cora is a mini Woody Harrelson look-alike, and the internet loves her (and so does the actor himself).

On August 3, Dani Mulvenna posted a photo of her baby daughter side-by-side with The Hunger Games actor Woody Harrelson.

"Ok but how does our daughter look like Woody Harrelson," the mother questioned on Twitter.

"I don't know Dani why does she?" one user replied jokingly.

Another person said, "Why you asking us ma'am? We should be asking YOU."

Better yet, another parent chimed in with their own child Woody Harrelson look-alike.

"Luckily it's just a phase," he joked.

Naturally, baby Cora went viral on Twitter with over 480 thousand likes and 25 thousand retweets.

Mulvenna updated in a reply to the original tweet saying, "Cora says, thank you all so much for the likes and retweets and also that she doesn't always look like Woody Harrelson, it's just that when she does...she really really does xxx."

And as it turns out, the actor himself was amused by the sweet baby.

He posted a screenshot of the tweet to his Instagram and wrote a poem for her in the caption.

"Ode to Cora-

You're an adorable child

Flattered to be compared

You have a wonderful smile

I just wish I had your hair."

Mulvenna commented on the post, saying that the actor made the family's day and that she "can't wait to show her this when she's older, you have another fan for life."

The wholesome fun was liked by over 200 thousand people on Instagram.

Back on Twitter, she also marveled that "It's not every day Woody Harrelson writes your daughter a poem."

Mulvenna also poked fun at the coverage and attention the cute interaction garnered.

On Twitter, she wrote, "This is my [favorite] headline so far, like I was just there in hospital with a little Woody Harrelson in a blanket screaming WHHHHHHYYYYYY," in reference to a Newshub story titled "Woman shocked after giving birth to baby that looks just like Woody Harrelson."