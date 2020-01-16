Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out a Bachelor contestant's social media fail, Snoop Dogg's new breakfast sandwich and more, below!

Bachelor Contestant Accused of Running her Own Fan Account

Madison Prewett, one of the contestants on this season of the Bachelor, is the subject of a cringe-worthy, awkward scandal on Instagram right now. On the Season 24 premiere of the reality show, Prewett won the hearts of many during her one-on-one date with Pilot Pete. After the episode aired, she took to her Instagram page to share photos from her romantic night with the bachelor.

However, some people noticed something suspicious in her comment section. There was one comment that said, "Beautiful date Madi. You are so genuine and real." The problem is, the comment came from Madi's own account. This led fans to think that she has a secret account, possibly a fan account, one she likely meant to post the comment from. ( TV Insider)

Serena Williams Helps Raise $5 Million for Australia Wildfires

Some of the best tennis players in the world came together to help raise money for Australian wildfire relief. Serena Williams, Roger Federer and more all hit the court this week and played some pick-up games for charity. In total they raised roughly $4.8 million. (via TMZ)

Snoop Dogg Launching Sandwich at Dunkin'

Rapper Snoop Dog has his own sandwich at Dunkin' Donuts and you only have a few days left to order it. The sandwich is called “Beyond D-O Double G Sandwich” and it looks like heaven and death all in one. On Monday (Jan. 13), Dunkin’ announced their partnership with Snoop Dog and his official Beyond Sausage Meat sandwich, which will be available for purchase in stores for this week only. (Did you know that Snoop Dog is a vegetarian?) (via WPST)

Ex-Professor Arrested for Embezzling $185K and Using the Money at Strip Clubs

A former Drexel University engineering professor was arrested earlier this week for stealing $185,000 dollars in grants and spending the money at strip clubs, sports bars and on iTunes. He was caught by an audit that was conducted in October, which found that he had been making purchases since 2010. He apparently attempted to hide the strip club expenses by claiming that the items were for catering and food, despite the fact that almost half of the 114 separate charges he made were done on weekends and more than half were processed between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. (via NBC Philadelphia)

Tekashi 6ix9ine Doesn't Want to Serve his Sentence in Jail

Tekashi wants to be out of prison ASAP. His lawyer has filed documents asking the judge to alloB him to serve the rest of his 24 months sentence at home or in a community correctional facility. According to TMZ, the rapper claims that his safety is at risk because he snitched on Blood gang members in court, and many the guys he's in jail with are Bloods. (via TMZ)