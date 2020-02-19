Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Hannah Brown's latest heartbreak, Disney's princess-inspired wedding gowns and more, below!

Bachelorette Hannah Brown Can't Get on Exclusive Dating App Raya

Bachelorette star Hannah Brown is having such bad luck when it comes to finding love. After her season ended in heartbreak, she turned to dating apps, including Raya — an exclusive app for high profile people looking to hook up. However, you have to be approved to join. In an embarrassing blow for the unlucky-at-love Hannah, she recently tweeted that she has been on Raya's waiting list for months! (via USA Today)

Breakups Are More Painful Thanks to Social Media

Thanks to social media, going through a breakup is more painful than ever before. Researchers at the University of Colorado, Boulder conducted a study that proved this to be true. Here's why: You break up, you try to move on, but every time you log onto Facebook or Instagram there's a photo of your ex moving on with their life. Not to mention, Snapchat and Facebook memories pop up! It's like everywhere you turn there are reminders of that your relationship. Ouch. (Proceedings of the ACM via Study Finds)

Be a Real-Life Disney Princess at Your Wedding

Disney is collaborating with Allure Bridal to launch princess-inspired wedding gowns. Now, if you're a Disney princess fanatic, you can dress like your favorite character on your wedding day! The collection will feature 16 different designs that are inspired by princesses like Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Snow White, Ariel and more. Prices will reportedly range anywhere from $1,200 to $10,000. (via USA Today)

Jeff Bezos Donating $10 Billion to Climate Change

The CEO of Amazon announced he will donate $10 billion of his own money to help fight climate change. Bezos plans to launch the Bezos Earth Fund, which he says will fund scientists, activists and non-government organizations that spearhead efforts to protect the earth. (via TMZ)

NBA to Honor Kobe Bryant

The NBA and the NBPA will further honor the late Kobe Bryant by auctioning off the game-worn 2020 All-Star Game jerseys! All the proceeds collected will go to Kobe's foundations, including the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. (via People)

Send Us Your Questions for Greyson Chance!

You might remember Greyson Chance from this 2011 viral video of him singing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" in a school talent show:

We'll be sitting down with Greyson soon in the PopCrush studio —and we want to give you the chance to ask him some questions! You can tweet your questions to @Kaylathomas40 and @PopCrush using the hashtag #PopcrushNights.