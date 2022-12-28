WATCH: Bad Bunny Performs Impromptu Concert on Roof of Gas Station

Bad Bunny draws crowds anywhere he goes, even at the gas station.

In a series of TikTok videos posted by @stephen27carioca, the iconic Puerto Rican singer was seen Dec. 27 performing on the roof of a gas station to the crowded streets below.

The impromptu concert took place in Loíza, Puerto Rico.

"It’s crazy cause there are no barricades and everyone is so well behaved enjoying themselves," one person commented.

The crowd was seen singing along to hits like "Tití Me Preguntó" as Bad Bunny strutted across the roof over the gas pumps.

"Tití Me Preguntó" was this year's fifth most streamed song in the world on Spotify, and the album it's featured on, Un Verano Sin Ti, was the top album of the year.

Fans were awed by the surprise show.

"What’s the secret to his success[?] He never forgot where he came from and brings his fortune back home to his people," a viewer commented on TikTok.

"HOW DOES IT FEEL TO LIVE MY DREAM," another fan commented.

"This is why he’s one of the fastest growing, most successful artists of all time, he’s for the people, humble, and kind. Love you Benito," another added.

The singer also recently gave back by holding the “Bonita Tradición” gift drive in San Juan, Puerto Rico. His nonprofit foundation, Good Bunny, handed out over 20,000 gifts to children, according to Billboard.

Aside from the gifts, attendees were able to enjoy food, drinks, and live music, and get their picture taken with the star himself.

"We want to close the year in the best way, bringing a bit of joy, hope, and love to the children with an event that reflects the best of this time with a very special emphasis on the traditions of our island," Good Bunny Foundation director José "Che Juan" Torres said.