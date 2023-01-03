Bad Bunny Throws Fan’s Phone in Reaction to ‘Lack of Respect’

Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny is under fire for his abrupt reaction to a fan who attempted to take a photo with him by shoving her phone in front of his face.

The encounter was circulated in a viral video on Jan. 2.

The "Tití Me Preguntó" singer can be seen walking among a throng of fans shouting out his real name, Benito, when one girl shoves her phone in front of him to seemingly take a selfie with the star.

In response, he grabs her phone and tosses it into a row of bushes while a few onlookers appear shocked.

"Wow," one person can be heard saying.

Watch below:

Bad Bunny addressed the situation via Twitter.

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone ... in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise," his tweet reads in English via a Twitter translation.

Reactions to the "Me Porto Bonito" singer's actions and subsequent explanation have been mixed online.

"Start treating artists like human beings and not just products for you to consume," one person declared on Twitter.

Another person agreed, adding in a quote-tweet, "And I stand by him [I don't care] you losers mad in the comments need to understand that celebs are not ur besties they don't know you and don't owe you anything especially when you start getting all up in their face."

However, other fans called him out for reacting too harshly.

"I love him but this was unnecessary. and everyone justifying his actions are weird. a normal human being with rational thinking would’ve told the person 'can u please back away.' Him just grabbing her phone and throwing it like that was completely rude," a fan tweeted.

"I like him but this was very unfortunate. imagine if the girl is poor and can’t afford a new phone? he didn’t even ask her to give him some space before taking the phone from her hand," another person wrote.

"He never said he was a good bunny," someone else joked.

Ironically, the singer's nonprofit foundation, the Good Bunny Foundation, hosted a holiday event in Puerto Rico in December where Bad Bunny gave out gifts to children and took photos with fans.