‘Hobby Baker’ Refuses to Make Free Cake for Bride Cousin’s Wedding: ‘She Took Offense’

A "hobby baker" on Reddit is dealing with an angry bride cousin after refusing to make her a free wedding cake.

"I’ve gifted cakes to family and friends before but I’m very firm about not taking orders. It is not enjoyable to me and would not be a profitable endeavor unless I was pursuing it as a career," they said of their reasoning for refusing the request.

"These gifts are typically for birthday parties and the gift receiver gives me a size and a very general idea of what they would want it to look like and I honor that in my own style and ability," they explained in their post.

However, their cousin asked them for a specific wedding cake as the person's wedding gift.

"After a brief discussion I confirmed that it would not be a good fit. After she persisted in arguing the reasons I offered I switched tactics and offered to pay $250 towards her cake order placed with someone else," the person wrote.

However, the person's gift offer greatly offended the bride.

"The amount came from it being the maximum I would’ve considered spending on her gift. She took a lot of offense at this, saying she can afford a cake and I was implying she approached me because she can’t," they said.

"When I said I hadn’t meant anything by it but that was my budget for a gift she said it would barely cover a deposit for the kind of cake she would want," they added.

Commenters agreed that the baker was not in the wrong in the situation.

"She basically wants you to bake a cake that is hundreds of dollars more than what you are willing to spend on a wedding gift," one person pointed out.

"My, my how people become so unabashedly entitled when they’re getting married. I think 250 dollars towards the wedding cake is a generous offer," someone else said.

"If $250 would barely cover the deposit, then this person is asking a LOT of you," another commenter agreed.