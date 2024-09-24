Woman Uninvites 25 Family Members From Her Wedding After They Call It ‘Satanic’

A woman on Reddit laid down the law with her family after they insulted her themed wedding.

According to her post, the woman is having a Halloween-themed bash and was forced to uninvite 25 members of her family after they dubbed the nuptials "satanic."

"I have had this Halloween Wedding planned for two years. The venue I wanted has a wait list. All the sudden my mom and grandma decided the wedding was satanic and want me to make last minute changes," she complained.

She gave them a "firm no" and despite knowing about the wedding and its theme for two years, she said that her mom's side of the family decided not to attend.

"Half my mom’s side thought they would be cute and say they aren’t coming in a random ass power struggle," she explained.

So instead, the woman took control of the situation and sent out un-invitations.

"I told them fine and canceled everyone['s] invitations who complained or backed my mom or grandma on this. One of my sisters acted like she stepped out of [bridesmaid] duty so I replaced her," she said.

She continued, "It was about 25 people that decided to act stupid at less than 6 week mark so I sent out uninvited invitation[s] [...]"

Despite the family feud, her aunt tried to tell her that "people are allowed to disagree" and "that doesn’t mean [you] can pull an invitation from a wedding."

"I told my aunt they had two years for complaints but saying you are not going at 6 weeks before my wedding is bulls--t and everyone f--ked around and found out[.] I will not be bullied by my family over this," the woman declared.

Many commenters agreed with the woman's stand against her family.

"Mom and gma decided to intentionally blow up your wedding. Then they rallied their little army to put pressure on you," one person wrote in the comments section.

"They already said they're not coming, so why are they complaining now?" another person questioned.

"Finally someone who doesn't take s--t and will go scorched earth for their beliefs. If only more people were like you instead of the doormats in this world," one person wrote.

"They are allowed to disagree with you. From the comfort of their own homes," someone else said.