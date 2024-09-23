Woman ‘Throws a Fit’ After Terminally Ill Sister Leaves Her out of Will

A woman's sister on Reddit is not happy with the decisions she has made about her will.

The woman explained that she is terminally ill due to pancreatic cancer and that her step-sister, Lily, is angry that she was left out of the woman's will.

"We had been pretty close when we were young but then our parents got divorced back when I was 15. We tried our best to keep in contact but we weren't that present in each other's life until I went to college," the woman wrote in her post.

She added that when her father died when she was 23, she received all of his assets.

Later, Lily asked the woman to pay for her mother's medical bills following a car accident, and the woman refused.

"I didn't see a reason why I had to pay for her bills. Lily was earning enough to support herself while paying the medical bills and I hadn't met her mother in almost 10 years. I was going for a Masters/PhD and wanted to save the money to pay for my college fees and I did," she explained.

Because of her refusal of Lily's request, her step-sister cut her off "hoping I would die a painful death because of how heartless I was. She then went on to date my ex-boyfriend from high school, whom I couldn't care less about, by the way."

The woman said that she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that same year and went on to write a will and leave her step-sister out of it.

"We've been in contact but I have more important people in my life, like the people from the orphanage down the road," she noted.

"She came in and threw a fit about me being 'a b---h to my own sister,'" the woman added.

Many people in the comments section sympathized with the woman's story.

"She wasn't entitled to your father's assets and she isn't entitled to your assets. Add to that that she wished you a painful death and I am very happy she doesn't benefit from getting her wish," one person wrote.

"Even if things hadn't broken down in such a way for you both, you are quite capable of deciding to leave your assets to whomever you want," someone else agreed.

One person even pointed out that the woman could leave her step-sister $1 just so she couldn't contest the will in any way.

The woman replied, "Haha I would love to write I leave my step-sister $150 dollars to book a first visit with a psychiatrist."