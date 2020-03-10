Disney+ Working on ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Prequel About Gaston

Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Post Malone's response to concerns about his health, why millennials are freaking out about the coronavirus and more, below!

Disney+ Working on Beauty and the Beast Prequel

The movie-streaming giant is developing a prequel series that focuses on the characters Gaston and LeFou from Beauty and the Beast.

Luke Evans will take up the character role that he played in the movie, with Josh Gad likely set to return as well. (via Radio.com)

Millennials Most Worried About Coronavirus

Those born between 1981 and 1996 have been labeled the "worry generation," especially after assessments of their reactions to the recent spread of the coronavirus.

Millennials are altering their spending habits and preparing to shop differently more so than any other generation. 54% have said the coronavirus has significantly impacted purchasing decisions. Many have said their going-out habits have been changed as well. (via CNBC)

Post Malone Addresses Concerns About His Health



After showcasing some bizarre and "weird" behavior while on tour, the rapper addressed those who questioned his health. Fans took to social media to question the rapper's sobriety after seeing him slurring words, stumbling and rolling his eyes back while performing. Malone has responded by saying he isn't on drugs and has never felt better. (via High Snobiety)

The 20-Second Hand Wash

Although it may seem simplistic, the fact is many people either don't wash their hands... or do so incorrectly. It is important to know that the temperature of the water, hot or cold, doesn't matter, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Antibacterial soap is just as good as regular soap. By singing the "Happy Birthday" song twice, or the alphabet song, people can reach the proper amount of hand-washing time, 20 seconds. (via NPR)

Tom Brady Launching New Production Company

Football legend Tom Brady has announced his move to start a new production company and break into Hollywood. Brady's new company is to be started with the same team who directed Avengers: Endgame. Mainly producing documentaries, films and TV shows, the company called "199 Productions" has said its first project will be a collaborative effort with Marvel directors.

Brady is still a free agent and hasn't said anything about his next moves in football. (via TMZ)

Vodka Cleaned Out of Stores Because of Coronavirus

No, people aren't drinking their fears away with the onset of coronavirus concerns. People are actually making their own hand sanitizer from their liquor at home. Everclear, commonly known among hard-partying college kids, is one of the few alcohols potent enough to kill coronavirus. It has been selling more than twice as fast, with DIYers sharing recipes for cooking up a home-made sanitizer. (via TMZ)

Gayle King Shares What Kobe Backlash Was Like

King was featured on Oprah Winfrey's show where she discussed what happened after she was attacked by the public because she brought up a question about Kobe Bryant's past sexual assault case after his death.

As part of Winfrey's speaking tour, the CBS host described what she went through as "very painful." After King asked a question about how the sexual assault case would affect the basketball star's legacy, stars including Snoop Dog and 50 Cent responded on social media expressing their disapproval of her question. (via People)

Wizards of Waverly Place Reunion

The star-studded cast of Wizards of Waverly Place reunited recently. The fact that the stars found time in their busy schedules is a wonderful nod to the success and chemistry the show had. (via BuzzFeed)