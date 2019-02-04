Bebe Rexha Slams Haters Who Came For Demi Lovato Over 21 Savage Tweet

Bebe Rexha clapped back at Demi Lovato's haters.

The "I'm a Mess" singer defended Lovato after she came under fire for a tweet she posted about 21 Savage's arrest. On Sunday (Feb. 3), news of his arrest went viral and tons of memes were created, which led Lovato to post about it on Twitter during the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the rapper's fans didn't appreciate her tweet and so they came for her. The criticism and backlash were so bad the 26-year-old decided to delete her account.

Now, Rexha has come to Lovato defense, calling out her critics for using her drug addiction and overdose as a means to attack her. "To all the people who talked shit to Demi you’re F--KIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW," she tweeted.

It looks like Rexha is returning Lovato the favor. Back in January, the "Sober" singer praised Rexha after she revealed on Instagram that there were designers who didn't want to dress her for the 2019 Grammys. “F--king preach!!! Love this and you for speaking your mind and using your voice!!!” Lovato commented on the video.